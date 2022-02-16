StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.04.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in GSI Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 414.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
