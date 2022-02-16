StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $438.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,885,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,460,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,815,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,359,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 848,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 201,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

