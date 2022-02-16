StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Leju has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Leju during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leju by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leju in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

