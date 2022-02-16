StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Leju has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81.
About Leju
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
