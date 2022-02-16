StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.83. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.