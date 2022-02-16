StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.12.
In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
