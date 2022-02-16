StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

