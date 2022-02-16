StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.21.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
