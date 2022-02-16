StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

