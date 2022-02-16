StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

