StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK opened at $27.50 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 18.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

