StockNews.com Lowers El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

