StockNews.com Upgrades British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to “Buy”

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

BTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

