Stratec (ETR:SBS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.10

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €98.10 ($111.48) and last traded at €105.20 ($119.55), with a volume of 30658 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.40 ($116.36).

SBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Stratec in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on Stratec in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Stratec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.63.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.