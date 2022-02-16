Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $35.55 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $110.65 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $35.55 or 0.00081409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.80 or 0.07032965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.02 or 0.99773396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,898 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

