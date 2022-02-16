Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:INN opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,434,000 after purchasing an additional 422,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

