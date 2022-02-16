Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:INN opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,434,000 after purchasing an additional 422,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.