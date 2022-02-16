SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 21,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 745,755 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STKL. cut their price objective on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

