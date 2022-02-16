Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $290,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,700 shares of company stock worth $1,245,115. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

