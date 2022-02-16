Sunrun (RUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sunrun to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $84.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.05.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,700 shares of company stock worth $1,245,115. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

