Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.6 days.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Superior Plus has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $12.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

