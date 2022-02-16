Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) PT Set at $1.00 by Lake Street Capital

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) has been given a $1.00 price objective by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 179.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRGA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.05. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

