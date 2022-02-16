Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44. 8,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 39,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.
Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (SGTZY)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.