Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44. 8,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 39,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

