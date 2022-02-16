Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.36

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $5.22. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 183,799 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.