Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.36

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $5.22. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 183,799 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
