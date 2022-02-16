Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 51.3% in January

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.
