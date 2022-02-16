Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 51.3% in January

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.90.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

