Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $90.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSREY. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SSREY opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

