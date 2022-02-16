Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.71

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.71 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.26). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.26), with a volume of 256,570 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.51 million and a PE ratio of -38.50.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches for the healthcare industry, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

