Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.71

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.71 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.26). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.26), with a volume of 256,570 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.51 million and a PE ratio of -38.50.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile (LON:SYM)
