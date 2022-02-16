SYNC Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $459.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00244890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00019402 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,545,141 coins and its circulating supply is 123,637,756 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.