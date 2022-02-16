Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.63.

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sysco stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

