Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.37 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.780-$0.880 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.93. 1,813,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,737. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

