Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$858 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.47 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.850 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

