Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $32.20

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $31.13. Tata Motors shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 2,123 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.