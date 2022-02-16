Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $32.20

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.20, but opened at $31.13. Tata Motors shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 2,123 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28.
About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.
