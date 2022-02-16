Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

TMHC stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,890. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

