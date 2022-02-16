TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Industrial Alliance Securities

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$68.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

TC Energy stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 173,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TC Energy by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

