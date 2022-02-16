TD Securities Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$180.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. restated a hold rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$162.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$73.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$113.20 and a 1 year high of C$167.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$155.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.2100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

