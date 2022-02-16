TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

