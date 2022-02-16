Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIC stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.24.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

