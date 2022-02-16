Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.83 ($3.21).

Several analysts recently weighed in on O2D shares. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting €2.68 ($3.05). The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a one year high of €2.69 ($3.06). The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.42.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.