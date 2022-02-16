Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €45.00 ($51.14) to €44.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($50.00) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

