TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $173,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TELUS by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after buying an additional 3,062,436 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after buying an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.