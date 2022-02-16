Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.51

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

