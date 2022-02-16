Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $206.80 Average PT from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.58.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.94. The company had a trading volume of 136,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,222. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $153.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $4,481,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

