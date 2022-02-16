Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $515,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

