TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total value of C$3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$566,447,017.50.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 20th, Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded down C$3.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$132.59. 115,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,217. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$87.52 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The company has a market cap of C$12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut TFI International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.62.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

