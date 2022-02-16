TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

TG Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGVC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGVC. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,964,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TGVC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. TG Venture Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Venture Acquisition (TGVC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.