Tgs Asa (TGSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 14th

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TGSGY stock remained flat at $$10.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

Separately, Danske cut shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

