The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $150,879,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $58,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.07.

NYSE:BK opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

