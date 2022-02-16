The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.05

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BUT opened at GBX 1,078 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,090.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.81. The stock has a market cap of £460.23 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 848 ($11.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,140 ($15.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.
