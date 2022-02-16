The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stake Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 108,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $532.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.47. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.