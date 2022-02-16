The GEO Group (GEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect The GEO Group to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GEO stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $800.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 108.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

