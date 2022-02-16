The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Hershey by 13.6% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 76,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

NYSE:HSY opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $207.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.