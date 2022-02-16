The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2648 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend payment by 175.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

