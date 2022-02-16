The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Short Interest Update

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on HNST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Get Honest alerts:

Shares of HNST opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $4,381,014.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honest by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.