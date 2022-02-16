The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.